Mortgage rates fell for the second week in a row, but their decline may be short-lived.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.94% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.96% a week ago and 3.28% a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.26% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.3% a week ago and 2.72% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average tumbled to 2.59% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.7% a week ago and 3.18% a year ago.