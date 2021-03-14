Mortgage rates continued their upward march this past week, rising to their highest levels since July.
According to the latest data, released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average rose to 3.05 percent with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.02 percent a week ago and 3.36 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has risen for four consecutive weeks, something it hasn’t done since April 2019.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average increased to 2.38 percent with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.34 percent a week ago and 2.77 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average grew to 2.77 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.73 percent a week ago and 3.01 percent a year ago.