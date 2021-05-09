The Washington Post
At the start of the year, it looked like mortgage rates were headed nowhere but up. But lately, they have backslid.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.96% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.98% a week ago and 3.26% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has dropped in four of the past five weeks.
The 15-year fixed-rate average dipped to 2.3% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.31% a week ago and 2.73% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average rose to 2.7% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.64% a week ago and 3.14% a year ago.