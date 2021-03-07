The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular mortgage product, rose above 3% for the first time in seven months this past week.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.02% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.97% a week ago and 3.29% a year ago.
The 30-year fixed average, which hasn’t been above 3% since late July, has jumped more than 35 basis points since January.