The LongView
In a late March report, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said the eventual impact of the pandemic on Texas jobs would depend on patterns of infection and specific policy actions taken by local, state and federal officials to reduce its impacts.
However, it said, the energy sector, which represents a significant share of the state’s economy, is already showing the impact will be deep.
“A good rule of thumb for oil prices and Texas job growth in the current situation is that when oil prices fall below the break-even price for new drilling (about $49 per barrel) and remain there for some time, state job growth will fall below that of the nation,” Fed economists said in their monthly Texas Employment Forecast.
The closing price of U.S. benchmark West Texas intermediate crude Wednesday was $20.03 per barrel.
“Given energy market conditions, Texas will likely go from pulling up job growth in the nation in 2019 to pushing it down this year,” Fed economists said.
Texas job growth was 2.2% last year, compared with 1.4% across the nation. This year, the Fed predicts, state job growth will be from 0.5 to 1 percentage points below the U.S. average.