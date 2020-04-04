From Wire Reports
The price of oil jumped Thursday and again Friday after President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to call off their price war, though the steep collapse in global demand for oil showed no sign of abating.
Trump talked with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, and said he had spoken with Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, about the need for stabilizing the price of oil, which has fallen about 60 percent in the past month.
In two tweets Thursday, Trump said he expected they would jointly cut output by as much as 15 million barrels in a move that he said would “be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!”
Prices jumped Thursday from just more than $20 per barrel to about $25. They continued to rise Friday, and were nearing $29 per barrel in late trading.
Prices were boosted Friday by news that Putin said he supported cutting oil production by about 10 million barrels a day. His statement was reported on the Kremlin website.
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said Putin had not spoken with the Saudi prince, though Putin told a cabinet meeting Wednesday that he had been in talks with “our partners in OPEC,” the RIA Novosti news agency reported, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
“And of course, the drop in prices for our main export goods is very significant, serious, deep. We are discussing this with colleagues both here, domestically, and internationally with our partners in OPEC, and most recently I discussed this issue with the president of the United States,” Putin said at that meeting.
The Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that the kingdom is calling for “an urgent meeting for OPEC+ group and other countries,” which would include Russia, “with aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets.”
The picture emerged of a president eager to find some good economic news amid the pain of a largely shuttered domestic economy, and of an embattled Saudi leadership feeling financial strain of its own, perhaps seeking Trump’s favor.
Executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Occidental, Devon, Phillips 66, Energy Transfer and Continental Resources were meeting Friday with Trump at the White House, according to two industry insiders familiar with the plans.
The tweets
Writing Thursday on Twitter, Trump said he had spoken that morning to Crown Prince Mohammed, who told him he had been in touch with Putin, adding: “I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!” In a subsequent tweet, Trump said the production cut could be 5 million barrels per day larger.
American oil executives immediately reacted positively to the tweet. “I’m totally surprised and I’m glad the president took charge,” said Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, a major Texas oil company, who has urged the Trump administration to put pressure on Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Oil prices have been hammered in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has all but eliminated travel and dampened demand for energy. The price war that broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia last month intensified the decline.
After failing to reach a deal on production cuts in March, Saudi Arabia and Russia began pumping huge amounts of oil, adding to a world glut. One aim has been to gain market share from U.S. producers that have been increasing output and exports in recent years. But as Saudi Arabia has been shipping new production, it has been having trouble finding buyers.
The combination of slumping demand and the contest between two of the world’s largest oil producers had pushed crude oil prices down by 55% in March alone, wreaking havoc on the energy industry, with oil companies slashing budgets and refineries cutting production of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
Trump made clear his anxiety during a news briefing Wednesday at the White House. After saying the 17-year low in oil prices was “incredible, in a lot of ways,” he went on to express alarm about the fate of U.S. energy companies, including shale oil producers facing disaster. Whiting Petroleum, a big shale producer in North Dakota, filed for bankruptcy protection last week.
“You don’t want to lose an industry. You’re going to lose an industry over it,” Trump said. “Thousands and thousands of jobs.”
But some energy analysts predicted that even after supply cuts, global oil prices would soon resume their steep decline because markets are likely to be oversupplied through at least the first half of the year. A recent Citibank research report said that any potential agreement by American, Saudi and Russian officials “looks like it is too little too late.”
Trump said Thursday that he did not agree to order cuts to U.S. oil production in return for cuts from Russia or Saudi Arabia.
Even at $30 per barrel, the U.S. benchmark is still well below the break-even price for the typical U.S. oil well, leaving much of the industry in jeopardy unless demand recovers quickly. Nevertheless, deeply depressed shares of Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips surged on the news.
The industry received little from the recent $2.2 trillion stimulus package, as Congress refused to endorse an administration proposal to buy $3 billion in oil to add to stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Analysts said that because of the crushing economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic, cuts in oil production were inevitable.
“Oil production is going to go down anyhow,” said Bhushan Bahree, a senior director at IHS Markit, a research firm. “The question is whether they are going to be managed or enforced through brutal shutdowns.”