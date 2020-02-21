The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil barely managed a third-straight weekly increase as oil prices headed for a second week of gains.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of units seeking oil was up one, to 679. That came after modest increases in the tally in each of the past two weeks. The current total, though, is down 174 from the same week a year ago.
The number of gas-directed rigs was unchanged at 110. That's down from 194 a year ago.
The combined count of oil and gas rigs was up one, to 791. That's down 254 from 1,047 rigs at work a year ago.
By state, gains were seen in Alaska, which added three rigs to make an even dozen; New Mexico, where drillers added two to 115; and Oklahoma, which added one to make 51 at work. The count in Texas was unchanged at 397. Louisiana lost one, leaving 51 standing.
By major basin, gains were seen in the East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale, where one unit was added to push the tally to 42, and the West Texas-New Mexico Permian, which added one to 409.
U.S. crude was trading for more than $53 per barrel by early afternoon, putting it on track for a second-straight weekly gain. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading for just less than $58 per barrel, also above the previous week's close.
Natural gas fell late this week from highs hit Tuesday and Wednesday, but at more than $1.90 per million British thermal units Friday afternoon, was also on track for a weekly gain.
Domestic oil production held steady at a record-high 12 million barrels per day for a second straight week, according to data released earlier in the week by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The government also forecast shale oil output is expected to rise to a record 9.18 million barrels per day in March, boosted by increases in the Permian. Still, production there was expected to see its smallest monthly increase since September.