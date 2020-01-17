The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil jumped for the first time in four weeks as confidence grew with the reduction of conflict in the Mideast and signing of major trade deals.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said drillers added 14 oil rigs in the past week. The number of rigs seeking natural gas increased by one, pushing the combined total of rigs at work to 796. A year ago, there were 1,050.
The 14-rig increase in oil rigs made their total 673, down from 852 a year ago.
At 120, the number of gas rigs is down 78 from year-ago levels.
Drillers in Texas added five rigs, pushing the statewide total to 401. Louisiana lost one, to 54. New Mexico added three, to 105, and Oklahoma added one, to 53.
By major basin, the week's biggest increase was in the West Texas-New Mexico Permian. A six-rig increase there pushed the total of rigs at work in the nation's busiest play to 403. South Texas' Eagle Ford added two, to 69, while the Panhandle's Granite Wash lost one, leaving none at work there.
The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale was flat on 45.
The price of U.S. crude was barely changed early Friday afternoon from week-ago levels, but remained well above Wednesday's close of $57.81, the low point in a price slide that began early this month.
Beyond approval of a new North American trade agreement and a U.S.-China trade deal, other factors affecting prices in the past week included production cuts by OPEC and its partners, and a report showing a bigger-than-expected weekly draw on U.S. supplies. Tempering those factors was a new report from the International Energy Agency that predicted global production would continue to outstrip demand.
U.S. benchmark crude was trading for about $58.40 at 1:30 p.m. in New York, down about a dime on the day.
Brent, the international benchmark, was