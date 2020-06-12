The pace of decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas continued to slow in the past week as oil prices headed for their first loss in seven weeks.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said a net five rigs were taken out of service across the nation. Texas lost just one.
It was the 14th-straight week of declines in the U.S. tally, and the 13th-straight for Texas.
Over the previous 13 weeks, the average weekly U.S. decline had been 39 rigs. On average, 24 of those each week were shut down in Texas.
With the latest shutdowns, the total of rigs at work is 279, down from 969 the same week a year ago.
Seven of those shut down in the past week had been seeking oil, leaving just 199. It's the first time since August 2005 there have been fewer than 200 oil rigs at work. A year ago, there were 788.
The number seeking gas increased by two, to 78. That's down from 181 a year ago.
Texas, which has seen 289 rigs taken out of service since mid-March, finished the week with 114 standing. A year ago, there were 467.
New Mexico lost two, to 56. Oklahoma lost one, to 10. Louisiana's total was unchanged at 34.
Among major basins, only the East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale saw an increase. It added two rigs, making 33 at work in the nation's second-busiest play.
The West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin lost four, to 137. A year ago, the nation's busiest play had 441 in operation. South Texas' Eagle Ford Shale was unchanged with 13.
As the total of rigs at work across the nation has plummeted since mid-March, estimated weekly domestic oil production also has fallen. That, along with production cuts by other oil producing nations, helped boost prices.
The federal Energy Information Administration earlier in the week reported U.S. production was 11.1 million barrels per day in the week ended June 5, a 10th-straight weekly decline. It's 2 million barrels per day off a record high hit earlier this year.
After rising for the previous seven weeks, though, oil prices began slipping this week on renewed concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus infections as states and nations have reopened for business, and economic warnings issued by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
By early afternoon Friday, U.S. benchmark crude was trading for less than $36 per barrel, down from a recent high of $39.60 reached Wednesday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at $38.52 per barrel, down from $42.30 a week ago.