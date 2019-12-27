Special to The LongView
Here are Waco economist M. Ray Perryman’s projections for the upper East Texas region that includes Longview and the area through 2023:
Employment is projected to grow by more than 42,300 net new positions, an increase of 1.81% each year from 2018 to 2023.
The majority of job growth through 2023 is projected to occur in the education and health services industries (just under 12.6 thousand new jobs) and the trade, transportation, and utilities industries (more than 6.7 thousand new jobs).
Real gross product is forecast to expand at a 3.7% annual pace, resulting in a gain of almost $10.5 billion through 2023.
The natural resources and mining industries are expected to contribute the most to this growth with an increase of more than $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2023, followed by the trade, transportation, and utilities industries, with an increase of over $1.7 billion over the same time period.