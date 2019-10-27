From Staff Reports
Chevrolet’s newest Corvette got its Texas unveiling this past week in Longview, drawing crowds of fans for reveal events Wednesday and Thursday at Peters Chevrolet.
The dealership was chosen as the state’s first to show off the eighth generation version of the auto that’s become an American icon since it was introduced in 1953.
Known as the C8, the 2020 model is the first-ever mid-engine version of the sports car. The convertible, like the one in Longview, was just unveiled earlier this month.
“There has never in history been more buzz and hype about a new car,” the dealership’s Scott Peters said. “And, after seeing it and hearing it, I know why.”
Fans got a chance sit in the car, take photos and look at options and accessories that will be available for the car when it’s on sale.