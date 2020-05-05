From Staff Reports
A majority of Texans feel comfortable doing retail business “curbside” for pickup, but fewer are ready to venture back inside a store or restaurant at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.
In a UT Tyler Center for Opinion Research poll taken before restaurants reopened Friday for limited dine-in service and restrictions were eased on some other businesses, Texas voters also said they appreciate and trust local leaders for efforts to keep communities safe during the coronavirus outbreak. There was less trust in the response from leaders in Austin and Washington.
“The public is most comfortable interacting in our communities in the ways in which our leaders have approved,” said Mark Owens, the UT Tyler assistant professor of political science who conducted the poll from April 18 to 27. Results were released Monday.
Among the findings, 56% of respondents said they feel comfortable shopping at retail stores “curbside,” but only 35% said they’d feel comfortable shopping inside. Asked specifically about grocery stores, 41% said they were comfortable shopping inside.
Forty-four percent said they already were comfortable getting food from a restaurant, and the poll found that would increase to 49% when leaders eased restrictions, as happened Friday.
Just 40% of respondents said they feel comfortable going to or returning to work.
Under the latest orders from Gov. Greg Abbott, retailers, malls, movie theaters, restaurants and some libraries and museums were allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity. The second phase of reopenings could begin May 18 at 50% capacity.
Businesses previously deemed nonessential also were allowed to reopen under distancing and other restrictions. Some businesses, such as barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms, are not allowed to reopen yet but might be allowed by mid-May, as well.
Despite vocal protests from some quarters, voters are not blaming political leaders for the severity of the pandemic, according to the poll. In fact, strong majorities approved of efforts by local and state leaders.
The poll showed that 68% of voters approve how their local leaders have handled the coronavirus outbreak. Abbott’s response received the approval of 63% of Texans, while President Donald Trump’s response got the approval of 43%.
With movie theaters allowed to reopen at 25% capacity but many theaters remaining closed, another question is whether Texans would feel comfortable returning to sporting events if allowed.
The clear answer was no, with less than 20% indicating any level of comfort to attend football, baseball or basketball games. Even fewer were comfortable attending racing events or soccer matches. In each case, the majority of respondents indicated they would be extremely uncomfortable sitting in the stands in the near future, Owens said.
The poll also found few Texans will be traveling soon. A majority indicated they do not plan to fly on an airplane until after July 30. Eighty-four percent of those who travel by air will do so for vacation. Sixty-three percent said vacation plans have changed because of the pandemic. Only 29% of people might rebook the same trip, and 82% of people will wait more than a month after the pandemic is ended to rebook.
The UT Tyler poll also addressed how voters would want to vote during the pandemic. Thirty-seven percent said they would like to ask for an absentee ballot to avoid the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus at a polling place. While courts are deciding the possibility of expanding absentee voting, the poll found 58% of Texas voters supportive of that change.
It also found Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, tied among Texas voters, with 43% each.
In the runoff election for the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, M.J. Hegar is leading by 16% against opponent state Sen. Royce West. The winning candidate will face Sen. John Cornyn in the general election in November. He holds a 13% lead over Hegar and 11% lead over West.
The poll is based on a statewide random sample of 1,187 adult residents during the 10 days between April 18 and April 27. Surveys were delivered in English and Spanish. The sampling error is plus or minus 2.85 percentage points.