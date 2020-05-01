Popeyes chicken sandwich fans haven't been stopped by coronavirus quarantines.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. said Friday comparable sales at its Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants grew 26% in the first quarter. Tim Hortons' comparable sales fell 10.3% in the same period; Burger King's dropped 3.7%.
Popeyes said its buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, which sold out less than a month after it was first offered nationally last August, was the driver behind the chain's sales. Almost all Restaurant Brands' North American stores were open during the first three months of this year.
The chicken sandwich was a bright spot for Restaurant Brands. Tim Hortons, the company's Canadian coffee chain, faced pressure as stuck-at-home consumers weren't stopping for caffeine and pastries on the way to work. McDonald's and Taco Bell also this week said that breakfast was suffering.