The Reo Starplex Event Center & Roller Rink means business.
Owner John Allen is aiming for a diverse clientele including families with children, adults and the workers who labor in the neighboring industrial district. His enticements include a roller skating rink with concessions, private party rooms, an arcade, a comedy club and a lunchtime pizza and creole buffet.
He’s also hot on the location of his newest venture, which opened Nov. 15, saying it’s in just the right spot, both geographically and historically. Located at Texas 31 and West Loop 281, the Reo Starplex was once the Reo Palm Isle.
Known throughout the state, the Reo was established as a nightclub in 1935 and through the decades hosted musical acts ranging from the Glenn Miller Orchestra to Loretta Lynn and Elvis Presley.
It’s weathered a number of owners and formats. The Handbook of Texas said the Reo’s 3,000-square-foot dance floor was once lauded as the best in East Texas and Texas Monthly in 1976 rated it the best dance hall.
Allen’s company, Allen 78 Investment Group LLC, also owns the Gilmer Starplex roller skating rink in Gilmer that was established in the 1960s by a local family.
He said his Longview enterprise is in a “perfect location.”
“It’s a gateway into Longview off (Interstate) 20 ... For all the surrounding communities, it’s easy access for them. It has historical significance. We’re offering children and adult activities in the same facility,” he said. “I just personally think the Reo with all its history is a perfect place for this.”
The latest incarnation of the venue is seen as good news at City Hall and by families clamoring for entertainment options in East Texas.
“Anytime a building goes from being vacant to being utilized it makes a big difference for the overall aesthetics of the community,” said Shawn Hara, public information officer for the city of Longview.
Community members have expressed a desire for more entertainment venues, Hara said.
“It’s great to see somebody from the private sector stepping up and saying ‘let’s give this a try,’ ” he said. “We wish them well in their endeavor.”
Hara said a newly opened business also enhances entryway beautification efforts by the city along with the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT’s recent upgrades in the area included new signs and stonework that match other entryways from I-20, Hara said..
The Reo Starplex skating rink offers skate rentals and trainers, equipment used to aid beginning skaters, as well as two options for those who desire private party rentals, a gold level and a silver level. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are set aside for private events such as birthday parties or church parties. Customers will skate to Christian music on Monday nights and old time rock ‘n’ roll Thursday nights, Allen said. Times and prices for skating and skate rentals vary and are available on the Reo Starplex Facebook page and website.
The Comedy Saloon has booked professional stand-up comedians and features karaoke night on Tuesday and open mic night on Thursday.
Allen said he hopes the pizza and creole buffet will attract workers from the neighboring industrial district to lunch, adding take-out is available. The buffet is offered seven days a week, he said.
Originally from Dallas, Allen moved to Hawkins at a young age. He attended Texas Tech University and moved to Gilmer in 2002. He has three daughters, a son and two stepchildren.
His wife, Susan, is executive financial director for Community Healthcore in Longview.
The Longview City Council approved a rezoning request for the 20,000-square-foot facility from agricultural to heavy commercial zoning in July to allow for the skating rink and approved a special use permit to allow for the arcade.