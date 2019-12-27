Just a week after the first double-digit gain in eight months, the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas slipped back in the past week.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the combined total fell by eight rigs across the U.S., to 805. That's a nearly 26 percent drop from the 1,083 rigs at work in the final week of 2018.
Texas saw a whopping 14 rigs taken out of service.
After a big jump in oil rigs a week earlier, their number fell by eight in this week's tally, leaving 677 at work. A year ago, there were 885. The number of gas-directed rigs was unchanged at 125. That was down from 198 in the same week a year ago.
After an 18-rig increase a week earlier, Texas drillers reversed course to remove 14 rigs, leaving 404 standing. A year ago, 532 were at work in the state.
New Mexico added two, to 105. Oklahoma added one, to 52, and Louisiana was flat on 58.
By major basin, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian was the week's big loser, seeing nine rigs shut down. That left 405 at work, down from 486 a year ago. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost one, to 49. Oklahoma's Cana Woodford lost two, leaving 21 at work there.
Despite the 200-plus unit loss this year in the number of rigs seeking oil, production has continued to grow steadily. At the beginning of 2019, according to federal data, production was at 11.7 million barrels per day. In the most recent week for which data was available, it remained at 12.8 million barrels per day, just off a 12.9 million barrel high set a few weeks ago.
Oil prices started down early Friday on speculation OPEC and its allies may decide to quit its agreement to curb production next year. It could ease the existing cuts as early as March, when the group is next set to meet.
Prices got a lift later Friday from a report showing a larger-than-expected draw on domestic inventories of oil and distillates in the final week of the year, and another lift on news of the rig count reduction.
By early afternoon Friday, U.S. benchmark crude was up 8 cents to about $61.75 per barrel in New York trading. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 24 cents to about $68.15 per barrel in London. Both benchmarks were heading for weekly gains.