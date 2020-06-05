The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas fell below 300 for the first time as drillers continued curtailing operations amid low prices. It was the 13th-straight weekly decline.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said a net 17 rigs were shut down in the past week, the same number cut a week earlier. That left the combined count at 284, down 691 from a year ago.
Sixteen of the rigs taken out of service had been seeking oil and one gas. That brought the number of oil-directed rigs to 206, down from 789 a year ago. The number of rigs seeking gas fell to 76, down from 186 a year ago.
Most of the weekly losses came in Texas, where drillers shut down a net 12 rigs to leave 115 standing. A year ago, there were 473 working across the state.
Nine of the Texas rigs shut down had been at work in South Texas' Eagle Ford Shale, leaving just 13 standing there. Seven had been working in the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin, where 141 rigs remained at week's end. One was shut down in the East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale, leaving 31. A one-rig loss in the Panhandle's Granite Wash left one there.
A three-rig decline in New Mexico left 58, and Oklahoma's tally was down one, to 11.
The rig count is a closely watched indicator of future production, and estimated domestic production has been falling for nine straight weeks, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The administration's latest weekly estimate put U.S. production at 11.2 million barrels per for the week ended May 29. That's down 1.9 million barrels per day from the record reached earlier this year, and down 200,000 barrels per day from a week earlier.
U.S. benchmark crude was up about 4% by late Friday, to nearly $39 per barrel. It was on track for a weekly gain from the previous Friday's close of $35.49. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up nearly 5%, to almost $42 a barrel, also up from the previous week's close of $37.84.