The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas slipped below 800 in the past week, with a five-rig loss in Texas leading the way down. Louisiana and Oklahoma lost one apiece.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the combined count was off three across the nation, to less than 800 for the first time since March 2017.
At 799, the total is down 276 down from a year ago.
For oil rigs, it was the 14th decline in 16 weeks, a period that has seen the total dip by 107.
The number of oil rigs at work was down five in the past week, to 663. The number of gas rigs was up two, to 133. Three rigs were classified as miscellaneous.
By state, Oklahoma has seen the biggest decline, losing 64% of its rigs since a year ago as its tally dropped to 50 from 142. Pennsylvania has shed about 50%, dropping to 24 from 47. Texas has lost 24 percent of its rigs, dropping to 400 from 529. Louisiana has fallen about 13 percent, to 56 from 64. New Mexico's tally is down about 6 percent, to 103 from 110.
A five-rig loss in the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin pushed the number of rigs working in the nation's busiest play to 400. That's down from 489 a year ago.
The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost a pair, to 51 at work. That's exactly the same as the same week a year ago. The Panhandle's Granite Wash added one, the sole rig now at work there. That's down from 15 a year ago.
Oklahoma's Cana Woodford lost two, 25.
Oil prices were climbing Friday, on track to post a big weekly gain after OPEC and its allies agreed to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day on top of its current reduction agreement, beginning in January. Shrinking American crude stockpiles and signs of progress on a possible U.S.-China trade deal added to the bullish tone.
U.S. benchmark crude was up about 70 cents, or 1.2 percent, to more than $59 per barrel in New York shortly before the close. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 96 cents, or about 1.5 percent, to $64.35 in London.