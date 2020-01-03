From Staff Reports
The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas continued falling in the past week, with a nine-rig loss pushing the total at work to less than 800.
The decline came as oil prices jumped after a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, intensifying fears of conflict in the world’s most important crude-producing region.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the combined count now is at 796. That’s down 279 from the same week a year ago, when the total was 1,075.
It’s the lowest count since March 2017.
The number of rigs seeking oil fell by seven, to 670. A year ago, 877 were at work. And oil-directed rigs were down two to 123. The total a year ago was 198.
Texas lost one, leaving 403 at work. New Mexico and Oklahoma also lost one apiece. That left 104 at work in New Mexico and 51 in Oklahoma.
The West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin lost two rigs, leaving 403 in the nation’s most active play. Oklahoma’s Cana Woodford lost one, to 20, and that state’s Arkoma Woodford also lost one, leaving two there.
With the past week’s decline, the oil rig count is down 58 percent from its peak of 1,609 in October 2014, before prices began their free fall during the last oil bust. Despite the decline, production has continued to increase.
From 11.7 million barrels per day at the beginning of 2019, production rose to a record 12.9 million barrels per day in the most recent week for which data is available.
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street but oil prices surged after the U.S military strike in Iraq.
Benchmark U.S. crude climbed $1.87, or 3.1%, to settle at $63.05 per barrel in New York. It had been up 3.6% earlier in the day.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose $2.35, or 3.5%, to close at $68.60 per barrel.