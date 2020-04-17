The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas continued to plummet in the past week along with oil prices.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said drillers took 73 rigs out of service, leaving 529 at work. Of those, 66 had been seeking oil, the rest gas. A year ago, 1,012 rigs were at work across the nation.
It was the largest single-week decline in five years and the fifth-straight week of major declines in the closely watched indicator.
More than half the rigs shut down this week, 40, were in Texas. New Mexico lost nine.
Across the nation, the latest losses bring to 264 the number of rigs shut down since early March. Texas has lost 146 in the same period.
The 66-rig loss brought the number seeking oil to 438, down from 825 a year ago. It's the fewest at work since October 2016. The seven-rig decline in gas rigs left 89, down from 187 a year ago.
U.S. crude was falling toward $18 per barrel at midday in New York.