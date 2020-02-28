The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas was down one in the past week as oil prices continued to fall on concerns over demand being hit by the COVID-19 virus spreading across the globe.
Texas added four.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of gas rigs at work nationwide was unchanged from a week ago at 110, but there was one fewer rig seeking oil, making the total 678. Two rigs were classified as miscellaneous.
The combined count of 790 was down from 1,038 in the same week a year ago.
The four-rig increase in Texas pushed the state's total to 401. Louisiana lost two, to 49. Oklahoma lost three, to 48. New Mexico's total was unchanged at 110.
By major basin, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian added two, pushing the total in the nation's most prolific play to 411. Oklahoma's Cana Woodford added two, to 21, and that state's DJ Niobrara added one, to 20.
South Texas' Eagle Ford Shale, the nation's second-busiest play, lost two, to 68. With a one-rig loss in the Panhandle's Granite Wash, just one rig was at work there.
Oil production remained at a record 13 million barrels per day for a third week, according to information earlier in the week from the federal Energy Information Administration.
U.S. crude was trading near $44.70 per barrel by early afternoon Friday, down almost $9 from the previous week's closing price and on track for the biggest weekly decline in more than four years. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at $49.75, down nearly $8 from the previous week's close of $57.94.
Prices have been hit hard by worries that demand for oil will fall as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread worldwide from its epicenter in China. The list of countries hit was nearing 60 on Friday as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands reported their first cases.