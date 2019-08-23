The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas plummeted by double digits in the past week to near a two-year low.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the 19-rig loss left the combined count at 916. That’s down 128, or more than 12 percent, from a year ago.
The double-digit drop comes as the Trump administration’s trade dispute with China and other economic concerns has been sending oil prices lower. They continued sliding Friday as China said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of imports from the U.S., including a 5% levy on crude.
U.S. crude fell $1.18, or 2.1%, to close Friday at $54.17 a barrel in New York. For the week, it was down more than 1%. Brent crude, the international benchmark, lost 58 cents, or 1%, to close at $59.34 a barrel in London.
For the week, it was up about 1.2%.
Of the 19 rigs shut down across the U.S., 16 had been seeking oil and three gas.
Texas lost four rigs, to 446. The state’s fourth-straight weekly loss included a loss of seven rigs in the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin, which finished the week with 434 units at work. South Texas’ Eagle Ford and the East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale were flat on 67 and 50 rigs, respectively. The Panhandle’s Granite Wash also was unchanged with four rigs.
Oklahoma lost three rigs, leaving 82 at work. That included a five-rig loss in that state’s DJ Niobrara, and one-rig losses each in the Ardmore Woodford and Cana Woodford.
New Mexico lost two rigs, to 109.
Pennsylvania was the week’s big loser by state. It saw six rigs taken out of service, leaving 35 at work.
Even as the rig count has fallen, U.S. production is holding steady, U.S. government data showed. It remained at an average of 12.3 million barrels per day for a third straight week. That production level is just 100,000 barrels per day off the all-time high.