From Staff Reports
The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas fell for a 10th week as oil prices headed for a second-straight weekly gain.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the week’s 35-unit decline left 339 rigs at work across the U.S., just more than a third of the total a year ago. Texas again led the losses in the closely watched indicator, with a net 23 rigs shut down.
The week’s declines brought to 454 the number of rigs taken out of service since early March across the U.S., pushing the total to the lowest recorded since Baker Hughes began its weekly count in 1940.
Thirty-four of the rigs taken out of service had been seeking oil, leaving 258 standing. That’s down from 802 a year ago. There was one less gas-directed rig working, leaving 79. A year ago, 185 had been working.
In Texas, the latest double-digit decline left 150 rigs at work. That’s down 332 from the year-ago total of 482. Louisiana’s total was down three, to 35, while Oklahoma lost one, leaving an even dozen. New Mexico lost four, to 66.
The West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin saw 23 rigs taken out of service, leaving 175. A year ago, the nation’s busiest play had 454 rigs at work. South Texas’ Eagle Ford Shale lost three more, pushing its total down to 24, a third of the number there a year ago. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale was unchanged, with 32 rigs at work in the nation’s second-busiest play.
North Dakota’s Williston Basin lost four rigs, to 16, and Oklahoma’s Ardmore Woodford lost one, leaving a pair.
The declines came as the federal Energy Information Administration earlier estimated U.S. production fell to 11.6 million barrels per day in the week ended May 8. That was 300,000 barrels per day less than the previous week.
The administration’s latest forecasts suggest U.S. crude production next year will fall by a record 1.3 million barrels per day. It is forecastingg production averages of 11.7 million barrels per day in 2020 and 10.9 million barrels per day in 2021, down from the 2019 average of 12.2 million barrels per day.
Oil prices were heading up Friday afternoon, with U.S. crude up more than 6.5% on the day to about $29.50 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 4.5%, to about $32.50 per barrel. Both were heading for weekly gains.