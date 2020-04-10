The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas fell sharply in the past week as oil prices continued to plummet amid hopes a global price war could be nearing an end.
In its weekly report Thursday, Baker Hughes said 62 rigs were taken out of service, leaving 602 standing across the nation. That was down from 1,022 a year ago.
It was the fourth-straight weekly decline.
Texas lost another 36. It has seen 106 rigs shut down in the past four weeks.
The closely watched report was released a day early due to the Good Friday holiday. Markets were closed Friday.
Oil prices have taken a beating this year mainly because of oversupply, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war between Saudia Arabia and Russia that's flooded the market.
Many had pinned hopes on a meeting Thursday among OPEC members, Russia and other oil-producing nations to agree to production cuts and end the price war. Late Thursday, though, analysts said the proposed cuts appeared too little to make much difference as the global economy swoons under strain of the pandemic. U.S. oil fell more than 9% on the day, and was was down nearly 20% from last week's closing price.
Oil drillers shut down 58 rigs, Baker Hughes said, leaving 504 at work. That was down from 833 the same week a year ago. Gas-directed rigs saw a net loss of four, leaving 96 standing. A year ago, there were 189.
The 36-rig net loss in Texas left 302 standing, down exactly 200 from a year ago.
New Mexico saw seven rigs shut down, leaving 93. Oklahoma lost three more, to 26. Louisiana lost one, to 43.
Reflecting Texas's loss, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin saw 35 rigs taken out of service. That left 316 standing in the nation's busiest play.
The South Texas Eagle Ford Shale lost six, to 51. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost one, to 38.
The tentative agreement discussed Thursday calls for the countries that are in the so-called OPEC+ group to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels a day, or about 10 percent of global consumption before the coronavirus sent demand tumbling by as much as 30%.
Some U.S. producers have been calling for caps on domestic production, and Texas regulators have planned a meeting on the topic next week.