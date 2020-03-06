The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas increased by three in the past week as oil prices plummeted over concerns about the broadening coronavirus outbreak.
Texas and Louisiana added three rigs apiece.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said drillers across the nation added four oil-directed rigs and shut down one that had been seeking natural gas. That pushed the combined tally to 793, down from 1,027 a year ago. Two were classified as miscellaneous.
The number of rigs seeking oil now stands at 682, down from 834 during the same week a year ago. Gas-directed rigs were at 109, down from 193 a year ago.
Oil prices continued their decline on worries over the impact of coronavirus on energy demand. And they fell sharply Friday on news of OPEC's failure to strike a deal on production cuts. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported domestic production hit another record at 13.1 million barrels per day.
The three-rig gains in Texas and Louisiana pushed the totals in those states to 404 and 52, respectively. New Mexico had a net gain of one, to make 116 at work there. Utah also added one.
Oklahoma lost two rigs, leaving 46. Another pair was shut down in Wyoming, leaving 21. Single-rig losses were seen in California, North Dakota and West Virginia.
By major basin, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian was the week's big gainer, adding four rigs to 415. The gain was reported a day after Exxon Mobil announced plans to reduce its Permian rig count by 10% percent in each of the next two years.
The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale netted one, to 43. Another one was added in the Panhandle's Granite Wash, to make its total two. Oklahoma's Cana Woodford was the week's big loser. A net loss of three rigs left 18 there.
By early afternoon Friday, U.S. crude had fallen about $3.75 on the day, or more than 8%, to about $42.15 per barrel. That's down about $2.75 from the previous Friday's closing price in New York.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down more than $4, also more than 8%, to just more than $46 per barrel. That was down about $4 from a week earlier.