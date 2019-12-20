The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas notched double-digit increases in the past week, the first such positive move in eight months.
Oil prices were heading sharply lower Friday, and declines accelerated on the rig count news.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the combined total of rigs at work was 813, up 14 from from a week ago. It was the first double-digit increase since early April. A year ago, 1,080 rigs were on the job.
A big jump in oil rigs drove the week's increase, with drillers adding 18 units to push the total to 685. A year ago, 883 were in the field.
The number of gas-directed rigs was down by four, to 125. A year ago, 197 were at work.
Texas added a whopping 18 rigs, pushing its total to 418. Louisiana added two, to 58. New Mexico and Oklahoma added one apiece, making 103 at work in New Mexico and 51 in Oklahoma.
By major basin, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin added 14, to 414. South Texas' Eagle Ford added seven, to 67. North Texas' Barnett Shale added one, to make a pair there.
The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale was flat on 50.
Despite this year's nearly 200-rig decline in units seeking oil, production has grown steadily. At the beginning of 2019, according to federal data, production was at 11.7 million barrels per day. In the most recent week for which data was available, it was at 12.8 million barrels per day, just off the 12.9 million barrel high set a few weeks ago.
By early Friday afternoon, U.S. crude was down about 80 cents, or 1.3 percent, to about $60.35 per barrel. Despite the daily decline, it was still on track to eke out small weekly gain.
Brent crude, the international benchmark was down about 55 cents, or less than 1 percent, to about $66 per barrel. It was on track for a weekly increase of about 1 percent.