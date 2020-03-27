The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas plummeted in the past week as oil prices continued to slide amid an international price war and as coronavirus hit demand.
It was the largest single-week decline since January 2016, and followed a loss of 20 a week earlier.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said drillers took 44 rigs out of service, leaving 728 at work. That was down from 1,006 in the field a year ago.
Texas saw the biggest net decline by state, with 29 fewer rigs working at the end of the week. That made its total 368, down from 491 a year ago.
Forty of the rigs shut down across the nation had been seeking oil, Baker Hughes said. That left 624 oil rigs at work, down from 816 in the same week a year ago.
Another four that were shut down had been seeking gas. Their loss left 102 gas rigs standing, down from 190 a year ago.
Mirroring the big loss in Texas, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin saw the nation's largest decline by major play. There, 23 rigs were taken out of service, leaving 382 at work. South Texas's Eagle Ford Shale, the nation's second-busiest play, lost four to 63. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost three, leaving 40 standing in the gassy region. A year ago, 57 rigs were working in the Haynesville.
Oklahoma's Cana Woodford was left with 13 rigs at work after five were shut down in the past week. The state's DJ-Niobrara also lost one, to 19.
U.S. crude was on track for another weekly loss, and by early afternoon was down nearly 6% to about $21.25 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading down nearly 4%, to about $27.50 per barrel in London.
In addition to a flood of oil coming from Saudi Arabia and Russia and continuing record production in the U.S., prices have been pressured by reduced demand as business slows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite three straight weeks of declines in the number of U.S. rigs at work, the federal Energy Information Administration earlier this week estimated domestic production would average 13 million barrels per day this week. That's just 100,000 barrels per day off the record high.