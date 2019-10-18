The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas slipped by five in the past week as oil prices trended lower on weak global economic data. Texas added three.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of rigs primarily seeking oil was up one to 713, but the tally of those seeking natural gas fell six to 137.
It was the second-straight gain in the number of active oil rigs. The total combined tally now is 851, down 216 from the same time a year ago.
The three rig-gain in Texas pushed the state's tally to 423 at work. That was down 117 from a year ago.
Ohio and Wyoming were the only other major states to see gains, each adding one. Louisiana lost a pair to 55, Oklahoma also lost two to 60, and Pennsylvania gave up four to 28.
By major basin, a one-rig gain was seen in the West Texas-New Mexico Permian, which finished the week with 422. Oklahoma's DJ Niobrara was the only other major basin with a gain, adding one to 22. That state's Cana Woodford lost three, to 30. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale was flat on 55.
Even as the number of U.S. rigs seeking oil has declined by 164 this year, domestic production has continued to increase. For the week ending Oct. 11, according to the Energy Information Administration, production was 12.6 million barrels per day. That's up from 11.7 million at the beginning of the year.
The administration has projected U.S. crude output will rise to an average 12.3 million barrels per day this year from a record average 11 million barrels per day in 2018.
Oil prices were down Friday on data that showed China’s economic growth slowed to 6% in the third quarter from a year ago — the weakest in more than 25 years.
Ahead of Friday's close in New York, U.S. benchmark crude was down 25 cents to $53.68, or about one-half of 1 percent on the day, heading for a weekly loss. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 64 cents to $59.27, or more than 1 percent, also headed for a weekly loss.