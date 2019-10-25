The number of U.S. rigs at work took the biggest tumble in six months as drillers pulled 21 units out of service in the past week.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas was down 21; 17 of those had been seeking oil.
It was the biggest single-week loss since April, according to the Houston oil field services company's data, and the ninth weekly loss in the past 10 weeks.
The decline pushed the nation's total number rigs at work to 830, 238 fewer than the same week a year ago. That made 696 oil rigs working, down from 875 the same week a year ago; and 133 gas rigs, down from 193 a year ago.
Momentum has been slowing as the oil and gas industry faces the prospect of another downturn. Oil prices have been stuck in the mid-$50 per barrel range, which is at or below break-even levels for many producers.
The slowdown is beginning to affect jobs in energy producing states. In Texas, for example employers have cut nearly 6,000 energy jobs in the past four months.
Oklahoma was the week's big overall loser, seeing six rigs taken out of service. That left 54 at work there. Texas took a five-rig hit, leaving 418 rigs working. New Mexico was down one, to 110. Louisiana also lost one, to 54.
By major basin, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian took the week's biggest hit, losing five rigs. That left 417 standing in the nation's most prolific play. The East Texas-Lousiana Haynesville Shale was flat on 52.
The Eagle Ford, in South Texas, added three rigs to 63.
Even as the number of oil rigs has declined, production has continued to boom. The latest government data shows production was at 12.6 million barrels per day for the week ending Oct. 18, up from 11.7 million barrels per day at the start of the year.
Oil prices were down a bit on the day by early afternoon Friday, but heading for a weekly gain.
U.S. benchmark crude was holding on above $56.30 per barrel in New York, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was above $61.60.
Natural gas was at $2.31 per million British Thermal Units.