From Staff Reports
The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas plummeted by 64 in the past week, the biggest single-week decline since 2015.
It was a third-straight weekly loss, and came after a net loss of 44 rigs a week earlier.
Texas lost another 30, bringing its three-week net loss to 70 rigs.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the latest declines left 664 rigs standing across the nation, down 361 from the same week a year ago. It was the largest weekly drop since March 2015.
The news came as oil prices increased for a second day after reports that major global oil producers would have a virtual meeting Monday to discuss possible production cuts and word that Russia has decided to cut production.
The number of oil-directed rigs fell by 62 to 562. That was down 269 from a year ago. Two gas rigs were shut down, leaving an even 100. A year ago, 194 were at work.
Despite the big multi-week decline, the federal Energy Information Administration earlier in the week estimated U.S. production remained at 13 million barrels per day, barely off the record high.
Its latest loss in Texas left 338 rigs at work. A year ago, the tally was 499. Oklahoma lost 10, to 29. That was down a whopping 78 from a year ago. New Mexico lost nine, leaving an even hundred. Louisiana was flat on 44.
Mirroring the loss in Texas, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin lost 31 rigs, to 351. A year ago, 462 rigs were working in the nation’s most active play. South Texas’s Eagle Ford Shale, the nation’s second-busiest play, lost six rigs. That left 57 standing, down from 78 a a year ago.
The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost one, to 39. A year ago, 58 rigs were at work.
The big declines came as oil prices fell to lows before increasing late in the week in response to hopes a Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war that has flooded the market with oil might be reaching an end.
U.S. benchmark crude, which had fallen to a low of just more than $20 per barrel early in the week, roared back Thursday after President Donald Trump suggested a deal might be near to cut production. Prices continued to rise Friday. In New York, U.S. oil gained more than $3 to finish the week at $28.34 per barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $4.17 to $34.11 a barrel in London.