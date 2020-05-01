The total of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas fell by another 57 in the past week as slumping demand and oversupply continued to depress prices.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of rigs at work stood at 408, down 582 units from the same week a year ago.
In Texas, a 30-rig loss left 201 standing. A year ago, the state's total of rigs at work was 484.
Across the nation, 53 of the rigs shut down in the past week had been seeking oil. That left 325 oil rigs standing, down from 807 a year ago. The number of gas-directed rigs was off by four, to 81. A year ago, there were 183 gas rigs at work.
Reflecting the decline in Texas, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin lost 27, leaving 219 rigs in the nation's most active play. A five-rig net loss in South Texas' Eagle Ford Shale dropped its total to 30. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale, with a two-rig net loss, became the nation's second-busiest play with 32 rigs standing.
Oklahoma's DJ Niobrara saw eight rigs shut down, leaving seven at work there. The state's total was down five, to 15. A year ago, there were 103 rigs at work in Oklahoma.
Other states seeing declines included Colorado, where a seven-rig net decline left eight at work; New Mexico, which lost four to 66; and Utah, where the last five rigs at work were shut down, leaving none operating in the state.
As rig counts have plummeted for seven straight weeks, domestic production also has begun to taper off. The federal Energy Information Administration earlier in the week estimated production was 12.1 million barrels per day for the week ended April 24. That's 1 million barrels per day less than the record and about 100,000 barrels per day less than a week earlier. It was the fourth-straight weekly production decline.
Prices have tanked since early this year, first because of a global price war that left the market flooded with cheap crude, then as the COVID-19 pandemic shut off demand and worsened oversupply.
U.S. crude was up about 5% on the day to about $19.75 per barrel by early afternoon Friday, barely up from the previous week's close. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 1% on the day to about $26.25 per barrel.