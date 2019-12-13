From Staff Reports
The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas was unchanged in the past week, ending a months-long string of weekly declines in the closely watched tally.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of rigs primarily seeking oil increased by four as the number seeking gas fell by four.
Those offsetting results left the weekly total unchanged at 799.
The combined tally was down 272 from the same week a year ago.
The week’s gain made 667 oil rigs at work, down 206 from a year ago. Meanwhile, the loss in gas-directed rigs pushed that tally to 129, down 69 from a year ago.
The number of rigs working in Texas also was unchanged from a week ago, holding steady at 400.
Totals in Oklahoma and Lousiana held steady, too, at 50 and 56 respectively.
New Mexico lost one, to 102.
Activity was flat in the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin, where 400 rigs were standing at the end of the week.
The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost one, to 50.
The week’s biggest gain was seen in the Northeast’s Marcellus Shale, where drillers added four rigs to make 41 at work.
Even as the number of working oil rigs has declined this year, domestic production has continued to increase. It reached a record 12.9 million barrels per day in the week ending Nov. 29 before falling back to 12.8 million barrels per day in the most recent week.
Oil prices rose Friday, with domestic and global benchmark crude at the highest levels since September after the U.S. and China announced a preliminary agreement on trade.
U.S. crude briefly topped $60 in New York, and was hovering just below that mark late Friday, on track for a weekly increase of about 1.5% .
Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up more than 75 cents per barrel to just shy of $65 in London. It was on track to close the week about 1.3% higher.