The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas was unchanged in the past week as concerns about the new coronavirus hit oil prices.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of units seeking oil increased by one, but the gain was erased by the loss of one gas-directed unit.
Texas lost one, Oklahoma lost three and Louisiana's tally was unchanged, the Houston-based company said. New Mexico gained three.
The U.S. total of 790 includes 676 oil rigs, 111 gas rigs, and three that were classified as miscellaneous.
The combined total is down 259 from a year ago, when 1,049 rigs were at work. That included 854 oil rigs and 195 gas rigs. It's now down about 25 percent since early 2019.
Crude oil prices, which have fallen in the past week in response to concerns about demand reductions related to the fast-spreading virus, were unmoved by the news.
By midafternoon, U.S. crude was down 40 cents on the day to near $50.45 per barrel in New York. It was heading for a roughly $1 decline from a week ago. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 25 cents, to about $54.65, in London.
Natural gas prices remained low, at less than $1.90 per million British thermal units, down from a recent high of $2.20 in mid-January.
Earlier in the week, the federal Energy Information Administration reported domestic oil production slipped to 12.9 million barrels per day after holding at a record-high 13 million barrels per day for three weeks.
With its one-rig loss, Texas now has 394 rigs at work, down from 511 a year ago. Hard-hit Oklahoma's tally now is 50, down nearly 60 percent from 120 a year ago.
By major basin, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian lost one, to 405. A year ago, 478 were active there. Oklahoma's Arkoma Woodford and Cana Woodford lost one apiece, to leave one and 18 at work, respectively.
South Texas' Eagle Ford was flat on 70 and the East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale was flat on 41.