The LongView
Activity in the oil patch has been slowing since long before the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to domestic oversupply and, more recently, an international price war.
But while the virus didn’t start the downturn, it certainly hastened it by ripping into demand. That helped drive U.S. oil prices as of Thursday afternoon down to about $22.50 per barrel.
Oil prices are down more than 50% since the start of the year after Saudi Arabia and Russia cut prices and boosted output in a battle for market share.
After oil prices, a key indicator of the energy industry economy is the weekly rig count from Baker Hughes. The Houston-based oil field services provider has been issuing the closely watched report since 1994.
Its latest data is due at midday today. If recent trends continue, the total of rigs at work across the U.S. and in Texas will be down for a fifth straight week.
“The American oil and gas industry is stepping heavily on the brake pedal and is reducing drilling at record speed,” analysts at Rystad Energy said in a release forecasting the U.S. oil rig count could “free-fall to a potential bottom of around 200.” Most of that decline is expected by the end of April.
Baker Hughes’ weekly reports for the past month have shown the tally is on its way down. Last week, it said the number of U.S. rigs seeking oil and natural gas had fallen sharply for a fourth-straight week, to 602 from 1,022 a year ago.
As the nation’s biggest energy producer, Texas has been hit hard. A 36-rig decline last week brought the state’s net loss to 106 rigs over four weeks. At 302, the state’s total of rigs at work was down an even 200 from the number at work a year earlier.
More than half the nation’s rigs are at work in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. As of last week, 316 rigs were at work there. That was down 148 from a year earlier.
Of the 602 rigs at work last week across the U.S., 504 were seeking oil. Another 96 were seeking gas, and Baker Hughes listed two as miscellaneous.
Analysts at Raymond James, an investment bank, also have projected total U.S. oil and natural gas rigs will fall from about 800, where the total stood at the end of 2019, to a record low of about 400 by the middle of the year and to fewer than 400 by the end of this year.
The current all-time weekly low was 404 rigs, during the week ended May 20, 2016, according to Baker Hughes data.
Despite the reduction in rigs, domestic crude production has remained at or near record highs, according to weekly data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
It has bounced around the record 12.3 million barrels per day level for several weeks, but government forecasts show it will fall by nearly 2 million barrels per day by next year. That’s in line with cuts promise to international producers in efforts to reach agreement on cutting production to stop the price slide.