The LongView
The city of Longview’s budget year, which began in October, is off to a solid start on the basis of a major revenue stream: sales tax collections.
While good news for the city budget, sales taxes also are a strong indicator of general economic strength. That’s because changes in sales made at stores, what’s paid for meals, and hotel/motel tax revenues, among other categories, offer a reasonable approximation of strength or weakness in local economic conditions.
In December, the city of Longview saw its disbursements from the state comptroller increase more than 5.5%, to $2.8 million from $2.65 million a year ago.
“This is the third month of our fiscal year,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said earlier this month. “So far, all three months have been positive.”
That followed strong performance in the city’s fiscal year ended Sept. 30, he said. Ten of those 12 months saw the city experience increases in disbursements from the previous year. It’s a big deal, because sales tax revenues account for about one-third of the city’s general fund, which finances operations.
Sales tax revenue also reflects other indicators, in particular employment and confidence in the economy.
Gregg County’s total was off slightly from a year ago, to $1.35 million from $1.36 million. Other area cities saw varying results, with White Oak and Gladewater up about 30 percent and Kilgore down about 25 percent.
The Longview increase, while healthy, lagged the percentage increase seen statewide, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar. Earlier this month, he said his office would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $820.5 million in sales tax allocations for December, up 7.8 percent from a year ago.
These allocations received in December are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.