The number of U.S. rigs seeking oil and natural gas took another big dip in the past week as oil prices continued seeking a bottom in an oversupplied market.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said drillers shut down 64 rigs, leaving just 465 standing across the nation. That's down 526 units from the same week a year ago, when 991 were at work. It was the sixth-straight weekly decline in the closely watched indicator.
Sixty of the rigs shut down had been seeking oil, leaving 378 standing. That's the fewest oil rigs at works since July 2016. Four had been seeking gas, leaving 85.
More than half the rigs shut down had been working in the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin. The nation's most active play saw 34 rigs go dark, leaving 246 operating at the end of the week.
Reflecting losses in the Permian, Baker Hughes said Texas saw a net loss of 31, leaving 231 at work across the state. That's down from 491 a year ago.
Texas also saw rigs shut down in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the nation's No. 2 play. Drillers there took seven rigs out of service, leaving 35. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost one, leaving 34.
Neighboring New Mexico saw 14 rigs shut down, leaving 70 at work. That's down from 104 a year ago. In Oklahoma, declines were reported in three of the state's four major plays for a net loss of four rigs. That left 20 at work.
The roughly 325 rigs shut down in the past six weeks is an indicator of pressure felt by the domestic industry to cut production amid prices that fell into negative territory Monday for the first time in history, low demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and overflowing storage.
Still, production remained near record levels, according to estimates from the federal Energy Information Administration. Earlier in the week, it said production was 12.2 million barrels per day for the week ended Friday. That's 900,000 barrels per day off the record and 100,000 barrels per day less than a week earlier. It was the lowest level in nearly a year.
Late in the week, oil prices managed to retake some ground from the historical lows reached Monday, but remained well below break-even cost for producers. By early afternoon Friday, U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was up about 4.5% on the day, to about $17.25 per barrel. That put it on track to end slightly down from a week ago.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up about 4% to about $22.25 per barrel.