In the spring of 1935, Harry Sobol headed south from his well supply place in Ada, Oklahoma, after hearing about the East Texas Oil Boom.
He was bound for Kilgore, and by 1936 Sobol Welding Supply was on its way to becoming a fixture in East Texas.
“It was around Easter,” said Mendy Rabicoff, Sobol’s grandson and owner of the business since 1971. “My grandfather could not believe that all of the stores were open on Easter Sunday. ... It was right in the middle of the Depression and all of these people moving to Kilgore. People didn’t really close down” for the holiday.
So Sobol got to work. In the ensuing 85 years, the company has remained an independent source for welding equipment and supplies for customers in Gregg County and beyond.
It’s celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.
“It means a hell of a lot for one family to own a small business in Gregg County that stayed together for that many years with the Depression, World War II and the rise and fall of the oil and gas fields,” said Rabicoff, a third-generation owner of the business for nearly 50 years along with his wife, Natalie.
“All I know is that I guess we’ve been successful in this business because of two main things — our service and our attitude,” he said. “We like people.”
Harry Sobol, who turned the store over to his son Smiley Rabicoff — Mendy’s father — in 1936, was known for following booms and helping boom towns.
He once aided a booming town near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, for which he went to Washington, D.C., in 1911 to work to get a post office. In appreciation, the residents named the town Sobol after him, Rabicoff said.
It is now an unincorporated community in Pushmataha County.
“He was one of those that, if he heard there was a boom somewhere, he would go help in some sort,” Rabicoff said.
The firm’s commitment to service has roots that go back to the days when his grandfather did what he had to do in order to secure and keep customers at the original Kilgore store, Rabicoff said in a News-Journal article in 2011.
“They were basically open 24/7. They lived behind the store with a bell on the door so that if someone needed something in the middle of the night they could take care of it,” he said. “The oil field never stopped. It seemed like there were a zillion people in Kilgore then. While people across the nation were starving during the Depression, (Kilgore) was thriving.”
During World War II, the firm was one of the major suppliers for the Big Inch Pipeline project that moved East Texas crude to the Northeast to fuel the war effort.
Rabicoff purchased the Kilgore store in 1971 after his father died. Three years later, he opened a second location in Longview, operating both locations for six years until selling the Kilgore store.
Gregg County has grown and Sobol has grown with it, though the business has modernized with the times — and outlasted many other independent oil field service and supply outfits.
“Looking back, even when I was little and working around the store, things were primitive as compared to now,” Rabicoff said. “Really not much at all has been consistent except for the individual at home who builds deer stands or things that they’ve built for 50 years or so. ... It’s all been computerized. We don’t really get into the computerized stuff because that is very specialized.”
Sobol Welding employs seven people.
At 79, Rabicoff said he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.
“Personally, I’ve seen so many friends of mine and customers that have retired that are in bad shape and end up sitting in front of the television set,” he said. That’s not in the cards for Rabicoff. “I like my customers and I like my employees.”