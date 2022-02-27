DICKINSON — More than 100 oyster harvesters from Galveston County and across Texas gathered recently outside the Texas Parks & Wildlife office in Dickinson in effort to convince the state to reopen the bays and save their jobs.
The state has closed most harvest areas because too many oysters are too small. The harvesters argue closures are costing them their livelihoods.
The anglers marched along a sidewalk to the department office chanting, “We want to work” in English and Spanish and holding signs that asked the department to reopen the bays.
Juan Gutierrez and his son, Joel, haven’t been able to harvest oysters in months.
The season, from Nov. 1 to April 30, already is halfway over, they said.
Normally, they harvest oysters for six months and shrimp for six months. To pay the bills, they’ve started shrimping even though it’s not a good time of year for that, Juan Gutierrez said.
“In 35 years, I never worked in shrimp in the winter time,” Gutierrez said. “This year, I have to do it.”
The wildlife department manages 27 public oyster harvesting areas that officials can close when oyster size or prevalence drops below certain levels.
Only six of those 27 bays are open, according to the department.
The wildlife department sympathizes with harvesters who can’t work, but the closures are necessary to preserve the health of oyster populations, said Dakus Geeslin, deputy director of Coastal Fisheries.
Oysters can only be harvested when they’re 3 inches across or more, he said.
“We continually sample those areas during the season to determine whether those closures are necessary,” Geeslin said. “Due to a whole bunch of increased rainfall in May and June, we saw some large-scale mortality of oysters along the coast. We saw more areas that needed to be closed than we typically would.”
Oysters are sensitive to salinity, so influxes of freshwater can harm them, he said. Texas oysters already were trying to recover from effects of hurricanes such as Harvey in 2017 and other storms along the coast.
Some oyster harvesters don’t have shrimping licenses and rely on the oyster harvesting.
San Leon resident Jose Duran has been harvesting oysters for 30 years.
He went to the protest because he wanted to explain to people why he needed to work, he said.
“We don’t have help,” Duran said. “We can’t get nothing. I’ve got a family. We need the bays open.”
Misho’s Oyster Co. in San Leon typically employs 200 visa workers from Mexico during oyster season to harvest. But this year, they don’t have enough work, said Brenda Mendoza, who works with the company.
“They have families in Mexico they have to feed,” Mendoza said. “They can’t work. They’re sitting here waiting.”
Oyster harvesters have been feeling frustrated with the state’s management, said Johny Jurisich, whose family owns U.S. Sea Products in Texas City.
The industry is regulated strictly to prevent overharvesting and so the bays can remain open, he said.
“We don’t need to close the bays,” Jurisich said. “We came up as an industry with some rules and guidelines on how to keep these bays open, but Texas Parks & Wildlife didn’t come up with their part of the deal.”
He’s also frustrated by a proposal from the state to permanently close three bays — Carlos, Mesquite and Ayes, all near Matagorda Island.
That closure needed because harvesters shifted to those three bays after Hurricane Harvey flooded Galveston Bay with fresh water, and they need time to recover, Geeslin said.
“What we’re hoping to do is really manage oysters for the long-term and in a sustainable fashion so in the very near-term we can open these areas back up and they can fulfill their livelihood,” Geeslin said.
Joel Gutierrez doesn’t want to stop harvesting oysters, but he worries about the future of the industry, he said.
“Over the years, it’s slowly taking away our rights with the sign of a paper,” Gutierrez said. “It’s really all I’ve known for my whole life. It’s my future.”