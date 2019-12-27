Special to The LongView
Each month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas surveys a sampling of the state’s business executives about the labor market. The responses to those questions are combined with the results from the monthly manufacturing, service sector and retail outlook.
Here are the results for November, the latest month for which results were available:
Texas factory activity contracted slightly in November, business executives said. The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, dipped into negative territory for the first time since mid-2016, falling seven points to -2.4.
Other measures of manufacturing activity were also negative in November, suggesting declines. The new orders index remained negative for a second month in a row, coming in at -3.0. The growth rate of orders index pushed further into negative territory, falling from -5.9 to -9.3. The capacity utilization and shipments indexes turned negative after three years in positive territory, falling to -5.3 and -4.5, respectively.
Perceptions of broader business conditions worsened slightly in November. The general business activity index remained negative but moved up from -5.1 to -1.3. The company outlook index fell 11 points to -2.1. The index measuring uncertainty regarding companies’ outlooks moved up to 17.1, a reading well above average.
The employment index retreated from 11.0 to 0.9, with the near-zero reading suggesting little to no job growth. Eighteen percent of firms noted net hiring, while 17 percent noted net layoffs.
Prices and wages continued to rise, although growth in selling prices was muted. Upward pressure on raw materials eased somewhat.
Expectations regarding future business conditions remained optimistic in November. The index of future general business activity rose five points to 7.3, while the index of future company outlook edged up to 17.0. Other indexes for future manufacturing showed mixed movements but remained solidly in positive territory.