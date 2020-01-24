Texas's $70 million pecan crop ranked third among the nation's pecan growers in 2019, according to U.S. agricultural officials, behind No. 1 New Mexico and No. 2 Georgia.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Thursday that Texas production was 42.6 million pounds, up nearly 27% from the 2018 harvest of 33.6 million pounds but still well below 2017's haul of 49 million pounds.
In New Mexico, the 2019 harvest topped out at more than 96 million pounds, up 6% from the previous year.
Georgia followed with 69 million pounds, down from 70 million pounds in 2018. Many trees in Georgia are still recovering from the effects of last year's Hurricane Michael. Hot, dry weather from late August through October also had negative effects on Georgia's yield.
Overall, the value of the nation's pecan crop totaled $469 million, up 14% from the previous season.
In New Mexico, pecans were worth just more than $170 million in 2019, down 2 percent from the previous year. The average yield per acre in the state increased by 120 pounds to finish at 2,100 pounds.
In No. 2 Georgia, the value was more than $131 million, up nearly 16 percent from 2018. The state's average yield per acre was down nearly 50 pounds, to 535 pounds.
In No. 3 Texas, the value was $70.21 million, up more than 25 percent from 2018. The average yield per acre was up 80 pounds, to 380 pounds per acre.
Agricultural officials said yield nationwide also was up, with pecan-producing states averaging nearly 670 pounds per acre.