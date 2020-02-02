From Staff Reports
The Texas oil and gas industry hit its peak a year ago this month, then contracted for 10 months, according to the latest Texas Petro Index.
Through December, the index issued by the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers had lost 9.4% of its value from February.
But that wasn’t the whole story, Karr Ingham, the economist who created the index, said last week.
“The (index) was actually first knocked off its growth track in the fourth quarter of 2018 with sharp declines in crude oil prices, but then recovered in early 2019 before embarking on a sustained decline for the balance of the year,” he said.
And unlike the previous two contractions, he pointed out, crude oil prices stabilized in 2019, helping to sustain higher levels of exploration and production capacity.
“This helped to sustain industry employment on the operating/producing side,” he said.
The index, which is calculated using a group of exploration and production factors with 1995 as the base year, finished 2019 at 193.6, down 9.1% from the end of 2018. Most of that was post-Fegruary.
Last year was characterized by “lower wellhead prices for crude oil and natural gas compared to 2018, a declining rig count, decreases in drilling permits issued and lower numbers of oil and gas well completions.”
Statewide, energy employment also was off from 2018.
However, “extraction” jobs, comprised of people on the payrolls of operating and producing companies, “continued to increase through year-end … ” The sharpest employment slump was in the “support activities” sub-sector, which includes oil field services and drilling companies.
West Texas Intermediate oil prices last year fell on average by about 13% from 2018. Still, the sharp decline recorded in late 2018 eventually recovered to a $50 barrel-plus price, and through the balance of last year, oil prices were fairly steady, Ingham noted.
“It was simply a year of stable $53-$54 oil, and while that’s obviously not the recipe for industry expansion, one can easily imagine a scenario much worse because we’ve seen it the past two downturns.”
Other factors weighed on activity levels last year as well, most notably the associated gas growth from the Permian Basin in particular, which only increased more as operators struggled to find solutions.
The statewide rig count averaged 463 in 2019, off about 10% from 2018. December’s average rig count of 406 was down by more than 23% from about 531 rigs working in December 2018. The number of drilling permits issued in Texas last year also declined by more than 12%, with oil well completions off by about 18%.
“At the heart of the issue are petroleum markets that are simply well supplied, negating the need for higher prices that would in turn push activity levels upward,” Ingham said. “Even as prices, the rig count and well completions have declined, production has continued to increase.”
Texas oil production was up by about 15% last year, which followed a 26% increase in 2018. Oil production continued to set records in 2019 too, surpassing the 5 million barrels per day mark in July.
According to Ingham, Texas operators supplied about 41% of U.S. oil production last year, with daily production at the end of 2019 comprising about 42% of total domestic production.
“Declining prices and activity levels will surely affect Texas production, and in fact have already done so by slowing the rate of growth in statewide crude oil production,” Ingham said. “But will production peak in the near term and decline by a significant degree, which is the implied outcome necessary to move crude oil prices higher? Recent history says ‘no.’”
During the last downturn from 2014 to 2016, daily production in Texas ultimately declined by nearly 14% in the face of a 75% to 80% oil price slump, 75% decrease in the rig count, 70% shortfall in drilling permits issued and the loss of more than 115,000 industry jobs.
“Current conditions are not nearly so severe, and $50-plus crude oil pricing suggests the maintenance of high levels of production for the foreseeable future. That means Texas and U.S. consumers will continue to be the beneficiary of plentiful, affordable energy.”