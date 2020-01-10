From Staff and Wire Reports
Nucor Corp., the largest U.S. steelmaker, raised prices for a fifth time since late October, adding to signs of a rebound in the industry.
Prices for new orders of hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized sheet will increase by $40 a short ton effective immediately, the company said in a letter to clients Wednesday. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based steelmaker didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The metal is used in construction.
U.S. Midwest domestic hot-rolled coil steel index futures have rebounded 19% from a three-year low in November amid a strengthening U.S. housing market.
Declining mortgage rates are making homes more affordable, boosting demand for steel, Commercial Metals Co. Chief Executive Office Barbara Smith said in an interview Monday.
Nucor employs 140 people at a plate steel mill in South Longview.