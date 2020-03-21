From Wire Reports
After a short-lived rally supported by President Donald Trump suggesting he could intervene in the Saudi-Russia oil price war and a report that Texas oil industry regulators were set to help open a dialogue with OPEC, crude oil prices slumped Friday to their biggest weekly loss since 1991.
U.S. benchmark crude lost nearly 11% to close at $22.53 per barrel. It finished the week with a 29% decline, its biggest weekly percentage loss since January 1991. It was the fourth-straight weekly decline, and domestic crude is down 63% for the year.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 20% for the week to close at $26.98 per barrel.
U.S. crude has lost half its value in the past two weeks alone, and Brent has dropped about 40%, as the coronavirus pandemic has cut demand at the same time a collapse of coordinated output cuts by producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others including Russia.
On Thursday, the Trump administration said it is seeking $3 billion from Congress to top up the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, a move that could prop up U.S. oil producers.
Trump earlier had directed the Energy Department to fill the United States’ emergency stash of crude oil to the top, over objections from congressional Democrats who said he was favoring climate-damaging fossil fuels and the profits of oil giants.
Plummeting crude prices benefited U.S. consumers filling up their cars, Trump said. “But on the other hand, it hurts a great industry, and a very powerful industry,” Trump told reporters.
