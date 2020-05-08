The U.S. rig count collapse continued in the past week, with drillers pulling another 34 units out of service as oil prices rebounded slightly.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of U.S. rigs seeking oil and natural gas fell to 374, down from 988 a year earlier. It's the first time since the Houston oilfield services firm started tracking rig counts in 1940 that the total has sunk below 400.
A 33-unit decline in the number of oil rigs working left 292, the fewest in 11 years. The number of rigs seeking gas fell by one, to 80.
Texas again took the brunt of losses, as it saw a net 28 rigs shut down, leaving 173 at work. A year ago, there were 485 in the Lone Star State. New Mexico added four, the only state to see gains in the past week, pushing its total to 70. That's down from 102 a year ago.
The eighth-straight weekly decline in the combined count brought to 418 the number of rigs taken out of service across the U.S. since mid-March.
Rig counts have plummeted as oil prices have been squeezed between oversupply and falling demand in the wake of lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oversupply predates the pandemic, the result of gangbusters domestic production and a global price war that saw the market flooded with imported oil, as well.
Low prices have started to curtail domestic production, though. The federal Energy Information Administration said earlier in the week that U.S. oil production fell to 11.9 million barrels per day in the week ended May 1. That was down 300,000 barrels per day from a week earlier and 1.2 million barrels per day off the all-time high reached earlier this year.
Despite the gains in New Mexico, the number of rigs at work in the West Texas-Mexico Permian Basin continued to fall, with a net loss of 21 bringing its total to 198, less than half its year-ago total. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale was unchanged at 32 to remain the nation's second-busiest play. South Texas' Eagle Ford lost another three rigs, to finish the week with 27.
Benchmark U.S. crude was up more than 2% Friday afternoon to more than $24 per barrel, and heading for a weekly gain of more than $4. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up nearly 3% to about $30.25 per barrel, also up about $4 for the week.