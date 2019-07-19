From Staff Reports
The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas fell by four in the past week, continuing a string of losses that have seen three dozen rigs taken out of service since early May.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of oil-directed rigs was down five from a week earlier, to 779. It was the third-straight decline for oil rigs, and the total now is down 79 from a year ago.
The number of gas rigs increased two, to 174, and the number of miscellaneous rigs fell by one.
The combined oil and gas rig count finished the week at 954, down from 1,046 a year ago.
Texas lost two rigs in the past week, to 454. Oklahoma lost three, to 95, and Louisiana lost three, to 66.
New Mexico gained five rigs, making 107 at work there at week’s end.
By major basin, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian added three rigs, to 440. South Texas’ Eagle Ford added one, to 67. The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville lost one, to 51.
The latest rig-count declines were reported as oil traders were breaking this week’s losing streak for oil prices, which had fallen every day until turning around Friday and rising on concerns of supply disruptions.
Britain’s foreign secretary said Iranian authorities seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, one British-flagged and the other under Liberia’s flag.
The move comes two days after the United States said it downed an Iranian drone in the strait, which is a key waterway for moving oil.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil climbed 33 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $55.63 after being down earlier in the day. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 54 cents, or 0.9%, to close at $62.47 per barrel.