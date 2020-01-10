From Staff Reports
The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas plunged by 15 in the past week, marking back-to-back losses in the new year’s first two weeks.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of oil-directed rigs fell by 11 to 659, marking a third-straight week of declines in the closely watched indicator. The number of gas rigs fell by four, to 119.
The combined count now stands at 781, down from 1,075 a year ago. The latest decline put the tally back to its lowest point since March 2017, when the industry was recovering from the previous oil bust.
Texas lost seven rigs in the past week, pushing its total to 396. A year ago, 503 rigs were standing in the Lone Star State.
Louisiana lost three, to 55, and New Mexico lost two, to 102. Oklahoma added one, to 52.
Reflecting the state tallies, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin lost six rigs in the past week, leaving 397 at work in the nation’s most prolific play. And the he East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost four, to 45. Other major Texas plays were flat.
The U.S. shed a total of 207 oil rigs through 2019 and has continued the downward trend so far this yea, but production held at the all-time high level of 12.9 million barrels per day for first week of 2020, the latest period for which federal data is available.
U.S. crude on Monday spiked to its highest level since early May, with some analysts worried that retaliation for a U.S.-ordered strike that killed a top Iranian military leader could threaten shipments. But President Trump Wednesday signaled no new U.S. military strikes after an Iranian missile barrage on Iraqi bases housing American and allied military forces that resulted in no casualties. Prices then fell back, sharply.
U.S. crude ended Friday down 0.9% to $59.04 a barrel. It closed the week down 6.4%, its biggest slide since mid-July. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 5.3% for the week to $64.98 a barrel.