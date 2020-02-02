From Staff Reports
U.S. Steel Corp. posted a narrower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and suggested the current quarter would be “the trough for the year.”
The Pennsylvania-based steelmaker reported an adjusted net loss of $680 million, or 64 cents per share, on $2.82 billion in revenue. In the same period a year ago the company posted adjusted earnings of $1.82 a share on sales of $3.7 billion.
The results topped analyst’s expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.14 per share. Revenue also beat expectations. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.
In a statement, the company said it “currently expects the first quarter of 2020 to be the trough for the year due to the normal seasonality of our mining operations and lower first quarter shipments in flat-rolled [steel].”
U.S. Steel owns Lone Star Tubular Operations north of Longview, which produces pipe and tubing for the energy industry.