TYLER — The University of Texas System has announced its intention to establish a new medical school in Tyler with the aim of increasing access to health care in East Texas.
It would have an economic impact "unlike anything Tyler has ever seen," an economic development official said.
At a news conference Thursday morning, Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife, Chancellor James B. Milliken, UT Health Science Center at Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT Tyler President Michael V. Tidwell said it’s time to address the need in a growing region that historically has had a shortage of health care professionals compared with other regions in the state.
“A medical school in Tyler will give East Texans the chance to pursue their career aspirations without having to leave the region to do so,” said Eltife, a former state senator and Tyler mayor. “More importantly, it will increase the number of physicians and critical specialty areas to serve the region, which ultimately will enhance health outcomes and benefit all East Texans."
The economic impact of a medical school is projected to be significant. The Perryman Group, a Texas economic research and analysis firm with ties to the region for more than 40 years, credited existing UT facilities in Tyler with providing an annual economic impact of $1.7 billion, including $80.1 million in tax receipts and creation of 21,529 jobs.
“According to The Perryman Group’s analysis, we can anticipate that a new medical school would produce an additional $1.9 billion annually, as well as the creation of 18,145 new jobs. These developments are unlike anything Tyler has ever seen,” said Tom Mullins, president and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.
The UT System Board of Regents is expected to give its final approval for the project at its Feb. 26 meeting. That will allow notifications and other activities to proceed with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and other licensing and accrediting agencies.
If approved, the medical school would be the seventh in the UT System. Most recently, both UT Austin and UT Rio Grande Valley opened medical schools in 2016.
In addition to Mullins, the UT officials were joined by state Reps. Jay Dean of Longview, Matt Schaefer of Tyler, Chris Paddie of Marshall, Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines and other officials for the event.
Thursday's announcement was the third major development regarding UT's focus on health care in East Texas.
In November the board of regents allocated $95 million in Permanent University Fund proceeds for UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center Tyler to construct two facilities to accelerate high-quality health education and health care in East Texas. Regents earmarked $60 million for a graduate medical education and resident teaching facility at UT Health Science Center and $35 million for an advanced nursing and health sciences complex at UT Tyler.
And in December, Regents authorized the integration of talent and assets at UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler to create a unified institution to enhance education, research and clinical delivery for the region.
