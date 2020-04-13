From Wire Reports
Smithfield Foods Inc. said Sunday it was idling its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, pork-processing plant indefinitely after hundreds of employees tested positive for coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation’s meat supply.
It was the latest disruption in the U.S. food supply chain as manufacturers, meatpackers and distributors close facilities to limit spread of the virus.
On Friday, JBS USA said it was closing its beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, at least through Tuesday for deep cleaning and to screen additional workers. Dozens of employees of the plant already have tested positive for COVID-19.
Smithfield’s South Dakota plant is one of the largest pork-processing facilities in the U.S., accounting for at least 4% of production in the country.
The company’s announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield urging it to suspend operations for 14 days so its workers could self-isolate and the plant could be disinfected.
The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state’s largest city, has become a hot spot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.
The first case at a major meat producer was reported late last month by poultry giant Sanderson Farms. The employee and six more from the McComb, Mississippi, plant were sent home to self-quarantine, with pay, but operations continued as normal.
A few days later Smithfield Foods, the world’s biggest pork producer, confirmed a positive case at its Sioux Falls facility but also kept operating. In all likelihood, experts said, the numbers will keep going up at meat plants, farms, warehouses and packaging factories across the globe.
The infections speak to a growing threat to the world’s food supplies. Massive operations where workers pick berries together, cut meat side-by-side on a production line or load warehouse trucks in sometimes close proximity risk slowing down. Some facilities may have to shutter for cleaning and worker quarantines. Produce could end up rotting in fields if there aren’t enough healthy workers.
“If we can’t flatten the curve, then that is going to affect farmers and farm laborers — and then we have to make choices about which crops we harvest and which ones we don’t,” said Al Stehly, who operates a farm-management business in California’s North San Diego County. “We hope no one gets sick. But I would expect some of us are going to get the virus.”
The food from a plant where infection pops up doesn’t pose health concerns because by all accounts COVID-19 isn’t a food-borne illness. Supplies from a farm or a production plant with a confirmed case can still be sent out for distribution.
Still, there is a risk to continued production. When a worker gets sick, the employee and every person they’ve come into contact with has to be quarantined. That could mean limited impact in some cases, like at the Sanderson factory, where the infected individual’s work was contained to one small processing table. But the more employee mingling there is, the bigger the threat to production. That’s what’s being seen now at Smithfield’s big plant. Other producers are watching it closely.
“One of our beef plants feeds 22 million people per day, so it’s vital that these plants stay open,” Dave MacLennan, chief executive officer of Cargill Inc., the world’s largest agricultural commodities trader, said in a recent Bloomberg Television interview.
At many meat-processing plants, workers are “essentially elbow to elbow,” said Thomas Hesse, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 401, the largest private sector union in Western Canada that represents 32,000 members, mostly in food processing and retailing. Though employees are usually wearing protective gear, the risk of contagion is difficult to completely eliminate.
“There’s underlying tension, there’s fear and there’s anxiety,” Hesse said, calling on employers to act more diligently to keep workers safe, including by increasing the space between work stations.
Moves like that would likely hamper output though. It’s a tricky balance for producers who are prioritizing worker safety while trying to meet the huge surge in demand the virus has unleashed. Grocery store shelves across the world are running empty as consumers load their pantries in anticipation of long lockdown periods.
Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kellogg Co., said bringing in additional workers is part of the company’s “mitigation plans,” without specifying how many employees have been added.