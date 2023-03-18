Camp V celebrated the opening of its new 4,000-square-foot fitness center last week. The fitness center offers a multitude of strength and cardio equipment along with a training room with a specialized spring-loaded floor to use for a multitude of classes including yoga, jiu-jitsu, women’s self-defense, and more.
Camp V Executive Director Travis Gladhill said the center will provide mental wellness as well as physical wellness.
“As a one-stop resource center for veterans and their family members, Camp V prides itself on offering every available avenue for veterans to be well. Military members spend much of their time training their bodies to be in the best physical shape. Having a physically sound body also affects an individual’s mental wellness,” he said. “By offering a fitness center to our veterans, we can not only promote their physical wellness to prevent disease and recovery from injuries, but as a bi-product, veterans will experience an increase in their mental wellness. As we say many times, if you train the body, the mind will follow.”
The center, which broke ground last year, is free of charge to all veterans, their spouses and dependent-aged children.
Gladhill said Camp V was excited to offer this not only to East Texas veterans but their family as well.
“This fitness center offers a free avenue for veterans and their family members to socialize in a welcoming environment while increasing their physical and mental wellness,” he said. “This facility is unique to Camp V and we are very excited to offer this to our East Texas Veterans.”
The center is located on the CampV campus at 3212 West Front Street. Hours of operation will be daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The only cost to access the center is a one-time fee of $20 which pays for the access key.
For more information, visit www.campvtyler.org or call 903-566-1010.