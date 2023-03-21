Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Before the establishment of public schools, education was provided by small private academies such as the Alexander Institute. A successor to the New Danville Masonic Female Academy, founded in nearby Danville in 1854. The institute was named for pioneer educator Isaac Alexander (1832-1919). A native of Virginia, Dr. Alexander was president of the academy when it moved to Kilgore in 1873, soon after the city was founded.
To read more about all Gregg County historic markers, and for an interactive map of each marker, visit https://bit.ly/3YuEqFO.